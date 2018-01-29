Magic Johnson expressed his support for the victims of the Michigan State sexual assault scandal and their families on Monday.

Johnson, a former Spartan, tweeted that anyone who turned a blind eye to disgraced Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar’s decades of sexual abuse “should be fired.”

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently came under fire after an ESPN report alleged that his program mishandled sexual assault reports.

According to ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren, former Michigan State guard Travis Walton was allowed to continue coaching while facing assault charges.

Outside the Lines also has obtained never-before-publicized reports of sexual or violent incidents involving members of Izzo’s storied basketball program, including one report made against a former undergraduate student-assistant coach who was allowed to continue coaching after he had been criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010.

 

A few months later, after the Spartans qualified for the 2010 Final Four, the same assistant coach was accused of sexually assaulting a different female student.

