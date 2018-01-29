Magic Johnson expressed his support for the victims of the Michigan State sexual assault scandal and their families on Monday.

Johnson, a former Spartan, tweeted that anyone who turned a blind eye to disgraced Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar’s decades of sexual abuse “should be fired.”

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

As a Spartan, I love MSU and want to work with Coach Izzo, the administration, and the students to be a part of the solution in any way that I can. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently came under fire after an ESPN report alleged that his program mishandled sexual assault reports.

According to ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren, former Michigan State guard Travis Walton was allowed to continue coaching while facing assault charges.

Outside the Lines also has obtained never-before-publicized reports of sexual or violent incidents involving members of Izzo’s storied basketball program, including one report made against a former undergraduate student-assistant coach who was allowed to continue coaching after he had been criminally charged for punching a female MSU student in the face at a bar in 2010. A few months later, after the Spartans qualified for the 2010 Final Four, the same assistant coach was accused of sexually assaulting a different female student.

RELATED:

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas End Their Feud