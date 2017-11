The New Orleans Pelicans have released Josh Smith after just 14 days with the team, according to the Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Sources: New Orleans has released veteran forward Josh Smith, who signed Oct. 28 under a hardship exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2017

Smith, 33, scored just 2 points in three games for the Pelicans.