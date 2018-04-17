Post Up: Klay Thompson, Warriors Continue to Roll, Dwyane Wade Leads Heat

Heat 113, 76ers 103 (Tied 1-1)

Dwyane Wade knocked down his first seven shots en route to a 21-point first half that saw Miami head into the intermission on a 36-13 run.

The 76ers cut the deficit down to two with just over four minutes to go, but Wade sparked another Heat run with a steal and slam in transition. Wade brought his scoring total to a season-high 28 when he nailed a stepback dagger in the final minute. Goran Dragic added 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Ben Simmons continued his poised play at the point, finishing the night with 24 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Joel Embiid sat out again with a orbital fracture but immediately took to his Instagram story after the game to let it be known he’s “tired of being babied.”

Spurs 101, Warriors 116 (GSW leads 2-0)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the Spurs “punched us in the mouth” in the first half; however, whatever Kerr told his team during the intermission flipped the script. Trailing by six entering halftime, the Warriors shot an onslaught of 3s in the second half en route to 69 points.

Klay Thompson was a key catalyst, scoring 16 of his 31 points in the final period. Thompson finished the night 12-for-20 from the field, bringing his series total to 23-for-33 overall and 10-for-14 from behind the arc. Kevin Durant added 32 points, six rebounds and six assists.

JaVale McGee played a key role during his 19 minutes, amassing 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and two steals.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s strong play continued for the Spurs as he led all players with 34 points and 12 rebounds. The rest of the team struggled shooting, finishing the night just a paltry 14.3 percent from behind the arc and 41.2 percent from the field.

16 and counting in the fourth for Klay Thompson. Walking. Bucket. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Cmxkq6qef1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2018

Game 3 heads back to San Antonio, where the Spurs have won 11 straight.