Report: Al Horford And LaMarcus Aldridge Were Last Two Picks In All-Star Draft

Big men Al Horford and LaMarcus Aldridge were the last two picks in the inaugural All-Star draft, reports ESPN‘s Chris Haynes. Aldridge is on Team James and Horford landed on Team Curry.

Aldridge, appearing in the event for a sixth time, was apparently unbothered by the news, per Haynes:

We’re all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here. Picked first, picked last, it doesn’t matter. We’re all competitive, too. It won’t be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you’re just happy to be here.

James and Curry, the two top vote-getters this year, selected their squads behind closed doors, prompting outcry from those who wanted the spectacle to be televised.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said she believed the media created a stir:

I don’t know what the big brouhaha was. Ultimately, people wanted to see the face of the guy who was picked last. That may be fun television, but why? Look, we got a new format. If the players and the NBA want to have a [televised] draft later, fine. I was taken aback by the amount of attention. I think the issue was totally media-generated. You and your colleagues, and I don’t fault you, were creating an issue that I don’t think the fans were as interested in.

Aldridge reiterated to ESPN that while he understands the concern with broadcasting the draft, he doesn’t care about people finding out the order:

It’s an extra layer of protection. You don’t want guys holding grudges [with captains] and it could add some animosity or some aspects to the game that you don’t really need. But if guys want to know, they want to know. I don’t’ really care. I’m here. I’m on the team.

