Chris Paul is Houston bound, but Blake Griffin ain’t going anywhere.

Per Shams Charania from The Vertical, the five-time All-Star has agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers on a massive deal:

Blake Griffin plans to reach agreement on a five-year, $173 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Griffin finished meeting with the Clippers and sides finalized a five-year, maximum contract, league sources tell The Vertical. https://t.co/MjYJjY4wKf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

BG could miss a chunk of next season due to the foot injury he sustained in the 2017 playoffs.

