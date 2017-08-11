Before he was fired as Knicks president, Phil Jackson was entertaining trade offers for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson was reportedly angling to trade Porzingis to Boston for the No. 1 pick in the 2017 Draft so he could select Lonzo Ball.

From Peter Vescey on the HoopsHype podcast (starting at 1:19:57):

“Phil was angling for to try to trade Porzingis for the the No. 1 pick to Boston, and he would have taken Ball. That’s who he was after. “In the end, people might really like that.”

