The SLAM Podcast Episode 38: Al Harrington

Sixteen-year NBA vet Al Harrington drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his involvement in the Champions League as part of the Gotham Ballers, college basketball’s one-and-done rule, going out partying with the We Believe Warriors team, playing under George Karl and Mike D’Antoni, being in a group chat with Stephen Jackson and JR Smith, temporarily squashing the beef between Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas and more.

For more information on the Champions League and to invest in the Gotham Ballers, visit www.owngothamballers.com.

