Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the Kyrie-IT trade, his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Lonzo Ball’s comments on Nas, the upcoming NFL season and more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 69: Stephon Marbury

Respect The Game Episode 68: Adrian ‘A-Butta’ Walton

Respect The Game Episode 67: Summer High School Hoops Roundup

Respect The Game Episode 66: ASAP Twelvyy

Respect The Game Episode 65: Kyle Anderson

Respect The Game Episode 64: D’Angelo Russell