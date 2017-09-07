Spencer Dinwiddie drops by the SLAM Dome to talk the Kyrie-IT trade, his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Lonzo Ball’s comments on Nas, the upcoming NFL season and more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.
