Respect The Game Episode 64: D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets guards D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie drop by the SLAM Dome to talk Nets, Vegas, Kyrie Irving, Rajon Rondo, Kenny Atkinson and much more.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
