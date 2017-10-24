The Cavaliers beat the Bulls 119-112, but the final score is hardly the takeaway from Tuesday night in Cleveland.

That’s because when the game ended, Dwyane Wade treated us all to an incredibly intricate handshake with LeBron James, immediately followed by one with Kevin Love that was so formal that it should be taught to every college kid going into that first job interview.

Here it is:

Perfect form. Eye contact. A solid shake. Well done, Mr. Wade.