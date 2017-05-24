After placing former GM Wes Wilcox into a new role earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly hired Warriors’ executive Travis Schlenk to become their new general manager.

Schlenk is currently in his fifth season as assistant GM with Golden State.

Travis Schlenk is Atlanta's choice to become new GM and sides are entering into contract talks, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 24, 2017

Schlenk’s hire comes in the wake of All-Star forward Paul Millsap’s decision to opt out of the final year of his $21.4 million contact in hopes of signing a long-term deal.

Atlanta was reportedly also considering Chauncey Billups for the GM position.

