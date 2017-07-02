The Warriors started free agency by locking Stephen Curry up with a 5-year, $201 million contract extension. Then they came to terms with both Shaun Livingston and David West during the afternoon.

They wrapped up the first 24 hours of the offseason by agreeing to a contract with the 2015 Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala.

Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay…. — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 2, 2017

Multiple reports confirm that Iguodala’s coming back on a 3-year, $48 million deal.

The 33-year-old averaged 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 76 games this past season.

