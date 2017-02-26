Derrick Rose no-showed for a game in January, has lambasted Jeff Hornaeck’s offense and was reportedly almost dealt to the Timberwolves at the trade deadline. Despite the issues, Rose’s agent says that the point guard “wants to be in New York.”

Armstrong appeared on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio and said that his client is “comfortable there” and that trade rumors are part of the business:

“Like I’ve said all along, and like he’s said all along, you know what, he wants to be in New York. He feels comfortable there,” Armstrong said. “But we understand the business. … When no one is calling for you [prior to the trade deadline] is when you’re in trouble.”

In a separate interview with the New York Post, Armstrong said that Rose is “committed to New York long term:”

“Nothing has changed with us,’’ Armstrong said in a phone interview. “It’s the same. We are committed to New York long term. We’ve been committed from the first day we got traded there. You win together, lose together and stick together.”

Earlier this season, we spoke to Derrick and he said that he wanted to “play the rest of my life [in New York].”

Rose is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game for the 24-35 Knicks. He is currently on the last year of his deal and will hit the free agent market this summer.

