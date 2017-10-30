Giannis Antetokounmpo has started the season with a bang, leading the NBA in scoring by averaging 34.7 points per game. In the Bucks’ six games (4-2), Giannis has scored 30+ in five of them. He’s on a tear, shooting 63 percent from the field.

He’s deservedly getting tons of attention and even Jason Kidd is mentioning his name in the same sentence as Magic Johnson and Kevin Garnett. With all the noise that’s surrounding him, he’s beginning to block out unnecessary pressure. In the video above, he explains how he’s trying to stay away from all the commenters.

“I just delete the apps. That’s what I do. When I get back to the app, I’ve got people close to me, like my girlfriend, like my brother, that tells me ‘you’ve got to delete the app.’ Because they know if I get caught up to it, I’m going to lose it. I try to not watch TV, I try to not watch any show that talks about me. I’m just trying to spend time with my family.”