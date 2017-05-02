Five-star recruit and Norman North, Okla. native Trae Young averaged a ridiculous 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this past season, turning the heads of numerous college coaches.

Young eventually decided to stay close to home, committing to the University of Oklahoma.

At a concert in OKC recently, rapper Lil Wayne pulled the high school star on stage and praised him for his loyalty.

Here’s more, per USA Today:

‘It was an amazing experience,’ said Young, an Oklahoma signee. ‘Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time and to be recognized by him is one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me.’ (Wayne) gave a shoutout and said, ‘Show some love for my man Trae Young, staying home to go to Oklahoma University,’ Trae’s father Ray Young said. ‘It’s a blessing to be recognized be someone on his level,’ Young said of Lil Wayne. ‘Honesty, it just makes me want to work harder; I just want to make it to even more when things like that happen.’

And Young’s tweet:

Big Bro Shut It Down Last Night‼️ @LilTunechi “I Can’t Describe What My Life Is Like When She Asks About It” 🤷🏽‍♂️💯 #BLESSED pic.twitter.com/imHCndbdIw — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 28, 2017

Legendary.

Photo via Trae Young / Instagram

Related:

Oklahoma Lands Top 20 Recruit Trae Young

WATCH: Trae Young Sets State Record With 62-Point Performance