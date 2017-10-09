Rajon Rondo’s preseason lasted just seven minutes of gameplay. The Pelicans’ new point guard suffered a sports hernia on Friday against the Thunder that may require surgery. He’s scheduled to see a specialist in Philadelphia today and is expected to receive a concrete timetable for his return while there. The early belief, according to The New Orleans Advocate, is that he’ll be out for a month.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said that his team will miss the 31-year-old’s leadership.

“Best I’ve been around in 30 years in the League as far as a guy who really takes young players under his wing and tries to teach them,” Gentry said to The Advocate. “He’s just a great leader to have on your team. If you want to have a mentor in this League, I would suggest him.”

Rondo scored 6 points and grabbed 2 rebounds in his lone preseason action. After a tumultuous time with the Bulls that resulted in him getting waived, Rondo signed with the Pels this past summer on a one-year, $3.3 million deal.

