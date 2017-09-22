WNBA star and former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike talks the WNBA Finals, what the NBA could learn from the WNBA and vice versa, Lonzo Ball’s raps, KD’s social media drama and much more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 71: Michael Beasley

Respect The Game Episode 70: Spencer Dinwiddie

Respect The Game Episode 69: Stephon Marbury

Respect The Game Episode 68: Adrian ‘A-Butta’ Walton

Respect The Game Episode 67: Summer High School Hoops Roundup

Respect The Game Episode 66: ASAP Twelvyy

Respect The Game Episode 65: Kyle Anderson

Respect The Game Episode 64: D’Angelo Russell