Zion Williamson Announces He’s Signed with Jordan Brand

Zion Williamson, the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s agreed to sign with the Jordan Brand.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” Williamson says via Nike. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring,” Michael Jordan said via Nike. “He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do.”

Stay tuned to see the sneakers that Williamson will be lacing up during his rookie season.