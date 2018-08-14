LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Combine for 92, Win First-Ever JBA Championship 🏆

LaVar Ball most ambitious business venture, the Junior Basketball Association, wrapped up its first annual season last night as Los Angeles downed Seattle 132-121 in Ontario, California.

The younger two brothers of the Ball family, LaMelo and LiAngelo, stole the show. LiAngelo led all scorers with 58 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists on 24-for-53 shooting while LaMelo added 34 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 10-for-23 from the field. Keshaun Mack’s 14 points off the pine aided the victory.

LaMelo finished the season averaging 40.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.2 assists per contest. LiAngelo, who joined the JBA midway through the campaign, averaged 48.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 dimes per game.

More than just the trophy was at stake: Every player and coach for Los Angeles left the night with a brand new 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan.

Every player and coach on the 2018 JBA League Championship Team walked away with a brand new 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan. Congratulations again to the Los Angeles Ballers! #LABallers #NewBallEra #JBA #JBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sCwbYdtiY5 — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) August 14, 2018

The League’s top 10 players will compete overseas on a Big Baller Brand-sponsored European tour this fall. One of the League’s star players from the inaugural season, Kezo Brown, has already signed a pro contract in Europe after using the JBA as a launching pad.

