At just 19 years old, guard/forward Luka Doncic has been named MVP of the EuroLeague.

Doncic, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, averaged 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game for Real Madrid.

The 2017-18 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague MVP! What a season from @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/QWNgutxJne โ€” EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 19, 2018

Real Madrid will playย Fenerbahce for the EuroLeague championship on Sunday.

