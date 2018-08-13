Jordan Brand Collabs with Nigel Sylvester for New Air Jordan I Colorway

Nigel Sylvester spent his childhood riding his bike around Queens in New York City and his go-to sneaker was the Air Jordan I. It would regularly get scuffed up around the heel and around the toe because Sylvester was cruising all day long. Sylvester, 30, saw MJ at the height of his powers and he counts the AJI as his favorite sneaker ever.

And now, in a special project with Jordan Brand, Sylvester has his own Air Jordan I colorway set to drop before the end of August.

Marked with a sail upper, black tongue and varsity red outsole, distressed detailing mimics the wear-and-tear that Sylvester would see on his pairs back in the day. A white Swoosh sits on the lateral side and the inner collar features a marking of “Jordan Biking Co., EST 2017,” a callback to when dreams became reality. And in a first for the Air Jordan I, there’s a mini forefoot Swoosh, which will feature reflective material that lights up at night.

There’s no official release date for these yet, but look for them to drop on August 22.

Photos courtesy of Nike