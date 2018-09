Jordan Brand has linked up with a football club for the first time, partnering with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal is highlighted by a new Air Jordan V colorway. That new edition, along with the rest of the PSG x Jordan collection, drops on September 14.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” Michael Jordan says via press release.

