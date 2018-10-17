NBA Kicks of the Night

by October 17, 2018
710
Kyrie Irving

It’s that time again, SLAM Fam. The NBA is back and the players were just as hype as everyone else for Opening Night. Several dudes put on a show with the feets, led by Kyrie Irving and his brand new colorway of the Nike Kyrie 4. His teammates, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, also showed out.

Though his squad lost to the C’s, Markelle Fultz wore the tough “Fresh Bred” LeBron 16s in Boston.

Out in the Bay, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant kept it crispy with PEs of their signature sneakers. Jordan Bell, their teammate, broke necks with his custom PG 2.5s, created by Kickstradomis, in celebration of the Dubs’ third title. Scroll down to see all of the heat.

