NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Marcus Morris talked that talked and he the Celtics made sure to back up his words as Boston jumped all-over Cleveland to take Game 1 108-83. Morris wore the timeless “Concord” Air Jordan XI Retro in helping limit LeBron James to just 15 points while Jaylen Brown led the C’s in scoring with 23 in his clean adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s. Terry Rozier had a quiet night offensively, but he had the evening’s loudest kicks as he donned a wildly colorful pair of Kyrie 1s.

While James struggled on the evening, his PE game continued to be best in the league as he rocked yet another iteration of his Nike LeBron 15 as he wore a black/white model featuring Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan embroidered on the back heel. JR Smith and Jayson Tatum also wore some turning Nikes as both went with “Mamba Mentality” versions of the Nike PG2 and Nike Kyrie 4 respectively.



























Photos via Getty Images