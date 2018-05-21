NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers made quite the statement over the weekend with dominating wins on their home courts while several players continued to flex on the sneaker front.

LeBron James once again rocked his “4 Horsemen” Nike LeBorn 15 PE as the Cavs came alive to throttle the Celtics by 116-86. Kevin Love went for a double-double in his familiar team colored Nike Hyperdunk 2017 while JR Smith stunted in the Off White versions. For the Celts, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier both wore the Nike Kyrie 4 with Tatum in the “Pitch Blue” model and Rozier in a NikeiD colorway while Marcus Morris brought out the “72-10” Air Jordan XI Retro.

Out in Oakland, Stephen Curry and company rebounded from a Game 2 beatdown in Houston to throttle the Rockets by 41 points, 126-81. After struggling in the first two games of the series, Curry was back to his old self as he scored a game-high 35 points in his Under Armour Curry 5. As Curry put on a show, sneakerheads certainly took notice of PJ Tucker and Nick Young’s joints as both went with notable pairs. Tucker took the floor in the “Yellow Lobster” Nike Kyrie 4 while Young rocked his pal Gilbert Arenas’ Benihana x adidas Gil II Zero “Hibachi” which released back in 2008.

Get a recap of this weekend’s best NBA playoff kicks in our latest gallery below.

















































Photos via Getty Images