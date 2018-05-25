NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

May 25, 2018
The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets find themselves on the brink of an NBA Finals matchup after each team won their respective Game 5s. The Cs were lead by their First Team All-Rookie Jayson Tatum who broke out the “Green Lobster” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 PEs as he paced Boston in scoring with 24 points. Marcus Morris contributed 13 in the “Hyper Jade” colorway of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.

PJ Tucker continued with his non-stop sneaker heat as he pulled out another pair of exclusive ‘Brons as he rocked the black Oregon Ducks Nike LeBron 15 PE. Former Duck Jordan Bell of the Warriors went with the recently released retro of the Nike Zoom KD 4 “Battle Tested” which is part of Nike’s “Art of A Champion” collection. The shoe is the same colorway that Kevin Durant wore when OKC won the NBA Western Conference title back in 2012.

Steph Curry definitely turned some heads in his kicks as he donned an all-yellow pair of his latest Under Armour Curry 5.

Catch up on some of Game 5’s best kicks in our latest NBA playoff gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
