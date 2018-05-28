NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

LeBron James laced up his “Four Horsemen” Nike LeBron 15s and put forth another legendary performance to lift Cleveland to its fourth straight NBA Finals appearance in Sunday’s gutsy Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. James finished one assist shy of another triple-double finishing the night with 35 points, 15 boards and nine dimes. In the loss, Jayson Tatum shined as he dropped 24 points in the “Power is Female” Nike Kyrie 4.

In Saturday’s Game 6 tilt between Houston and Golden State, the Warriors forced a Game 7 as they blew away the Rockets 115-86 fueled by Klay Thompson’s 35 points, which included nine triples. Thompson once again had on his white/gold Anta KT3 while fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry donned a grey colorway of his Under Armour Curry 5 as he went for 29 points. The game also saw PJ Tucker and Nick Young stunt heavy with Tucker rocking another “Oregon Duck” Nike LeBron 15 PE while Swaggy P debuted Pharrell’s latest adidas release, the “Gratitude and Empathy” BYW X.

Despite missing the game with an injury, Chris Paul still managed to turn heads with a pair of his own Air Jordan X Retro PEs while Patrick McCaw donned the “Ginger” Air Jordan XX Retro as made his return to action from a scary fall he suffered back on March 31.

Peep the rest of the weekend’s best NBA playoff kicks in our gallery below.

















































Photos via Getty Images