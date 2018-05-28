NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 28, 2018
317

LeBron James laced up his “Four Horsemen” Nike LeBron 15s and put forth another legendary performance to lift Cleveland to its fourth straight NBA Finals appearance in Sunday’s gutsy Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. James finished one assist shy of another triple-double finishing the night with 35 points, 15 boards and nine dimes. In the loss, Jayson Tatum shined as he dropped 24 points in the “Power is Female” Nike Kyrie 4.

In Saturday’s Game 6 tilt between Houston and Golden State, the Warriors forced a Game 7 as they blew away the Rockets 115-86 fueled by Klay Thompson’s 35 points, which included nine triples. Thompson once again had on his white/gold Anta KT3 while fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry donned a grey colorway of his Under Armour Curry 5 as he went for 29 points. The game also saw PJ Tucker and Nick Young stunt heavy with Tucker rocking another “Oregon Duck” Nike LeBron 15 PE while Swaggy P debuted Pharrell’s latest adidas release, the “Gratitude and Empathy” BYW X.

Despite missing the game with an injury, Chris Paul still managed to turn heads with a pair of his own Air Jordan X Retro PEs while Patrick McCaw donned the “Ginger” Air Jordan XX Retro as made his return to action from a scary fall he suffered back on March 31.

Peep the rest of the weekend’s best NBA playoff kicks in our gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dan Gilbert: Cavs Focused on NBA Finals, Not LeBron’s Future

27 mins ago
142
kobe lebron jordan debate
NBA

Kobe Weighs-in on MJ vs LeBron Debate

58 mins ago
1,672
NBA

LeBron James: Jayson Tatum ‘Built for Stardom’

5 hours ago
1,860
NBA

Tyronn Lue: LeBron James’ Game 7 Performance vs Celtics His Best Ever

5 hours ago
1,174
LeBron James
NBA

Post Up: LeBron James, Cavaliers Advance to 2018 Finals

12 hours ago
1,488
LeBron James
NBA

LeBron James Goes Crazy in Game 7s

22 hours ago
17,886
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dan Gilbert: Cavs Focused on NBA Finals, Not LeBron’s Future

27 mins ago
142
kobe lebron jordan debate

Kobe Weighs-in on MJ vs LeBron Debate

58 mins ago
1,672
marcus smart free agency

Marcus Smart: ‘I’m Worth More Than $12-14 Million’

2 hours ago
1,422

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
317

LeBron James: Jayson Tatum ‘Built for Stardom’

5 hours ago
1,860