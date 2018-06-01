2018 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 1

Gold is once again a key theme in this year’s NBA Finals’ kicks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers let a golden opportunity to steal Game 1 on the road slip through their hands.

Wearing a white/wine Nike LeBron 15 PE contrasted with a gold midsole and details, LeBron James had a monstrous 51-point outing. But a missed George Hill free throw and a bizarre play by JR Smith at the end of regulation seemed to doom the Cavs’ chances at victory as Golden State dominated the overtime period to secure a 124-114 Game 1 victory.

Stephen Curry debuted the white “Takeover” edition of his Under Armour Curry 5 as he paced the Warriors with 29 points to go along with 9 dimes and 6 boards. Fans looking to secure Curry’s latest model can do so beginning today as the shoes will be dropping on SC-V5.com along with select UA retailers. Retail is set at $130.

Other notable kicks in Game 1 of the Finals included Nick Young‘s UNDRCRWN x adidas TS Lightswitch Gil II Zero, Patrick McCaw‘s Nike Air Penny V “Memphis Express,” Tristan Thompson with the new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII and Jeff Green‘s Air Jordan XXXII PE.















































Photos via Getty Images