NBA Kicks of the Night

Halloween proved once again to be another exciting night in NBA kicks with several players paying homage to iconic horror figures. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with two pairs of Nike Hyperdunk 2019s done by Kickstradomis. One pair featured Pennywise while the other featured Michael Myers. Langston Galloway and Spencer Dinwiddie continued their custom parade wth Galloway rocking a Freddy Krueger themed Q4 495 Lo and Dinwiddie with a Chucky number on his K8IROS Kronos.

The “Halloween” Nike Kyrie 4 – with its drippy Swoosh – also made an appearance Wednesday night on the feet of rookie Josh Okogie while Lonzo Ball rocked his wildest BBB ZO2.19, the “Madagascar.” Kevon Looney went vintage adidas with a pair of green/purple T-Macs from 2015 and Derrick Rose went vintage D-Rose with a career-high 50 point outburst in his latest signature model.

For a full recap of the best Halloween kicks around the league, make sure to peep all 30+ pics below.







































































Photos via Getty Images