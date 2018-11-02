NBA Kicks of the Night

Big news in the sneaker world Thursday night with the on-court debut of Kyrie Irving’s latest signature model. Irving took the floor wearing a realtree camo colorway of the Nike Kyrie 5 which features the Swoosh’s latest technology, the Air Zoom Turbo bag, design inspiration from a Venus Flytrap and traction pattern based on Irving’s Hamsa hand tattoo. The shoe is slated to release on November 22 followed by a release in China on December 6.

Thursday also saw a new colorway of the shroud-less Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 on the feet of Russell Westbrook, while Joel Embiid went ham with a 41-point performance in a red/blue iteration of the Under Armour HOVR Havoc. History was also made last night as De’Aaron Fox became the youngest player in NBA history to drop a triple-double. Fox achieved the feet while wearing the “Do the Right Thing” Air Jordan XX8.

Scroll down to see all of last night’s heat.



















































Photos via Getty Images