NBA Kicks of the Night

Stephen Curry’s pregame routine has already become a can’t miss show and if his shooting exploits weren’t enough, fans were treated to a little something more. Curry broke out a pair of insanely wild Under Armour Curry 5 customs done by Singapore designer SBTG. Dubbed the “RRC Fury” the shoe features camo contrasted with a orange and black pattern, leather laces and finished off with a strap across the midfoot.

While Curry was breaking necks in Oakland, the night’s marquee event was going down in Los Angeles as Dwyane Wade squared off against LeBron James one last time. For this final matchup, James sported a Lakers colorway of the Nike LeBron 16 while Wade went with the Li-Ning All City 7. Lance Stephenson continued his strong sneaker campaign as went with the “Calvin Bailey” Air Jordan IX Retro.

Montrezl Harrell got KD fans hyped as he brought out two pairs of the Nike Zoom KD 4: the “Galaxy” and the “Year of the Dragon.” Staying with the throwback theme, the Bulls Lauri Markkanen wore the Nike LeBron X while Jeff Teague rocked the “SVSM” Nike Air Zoom Generation Retro. Last but not least, Gary Harris may have missed last night’s game, but he certainly didn’t miss an opportunity to flex as he broke necks from the sideline in the “Rust Pink” Air Jordan I Retro High OG NRG.

Photos via Getty Images