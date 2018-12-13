NBA Kicks of the Night

In what’s already been a memorable season of NBA kicks, Wednesday night proved to be one of the very best.

The evening was headlined by the debut of Stephen Curry’s latest signature model, the Under Armour Curry 6. The shoe is a nod to Oakland and is named after the city’s Fox Theater. The colorway takes direct inspiration from the historic landmark’s colorful marquee and its array of neon lights. The Curry 6 Fox Theater lands in stores on January 4 and will carry a sticker price of $130.

On the topic of neon, Kyrie Irving debuted a new colorway of his namesake, the Nike Kyrie 5. Dubbed the “Neon Blends,” the shoe features a white base with an upper decorated in a watercolor, galaxy, tie-dye like print. It’s certainly one of the wildest Kyries to date. Unlike the Currys though, this pair appears to be a PE only with no reported plans of an actual release.

While those two sneakers were the night’s biggest stories, there was still plenty of heat on display. Paul George’s Nike PG 2.5 PEs were a definite head turner, Derrick Jones Jr. flexed in the “Gold Medal” Nike Zoom KD 4, Dwyane Wade brought out a sick colorway of his Li-Ning All City 7 and Victor Oladipo’s Air Jordan XXXIII are some of the cleanest PEs you’ll ever see.

If that wasn’t enough, Swipa went back to the super high-tops with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Perspective,” Markieff Morris rocked the “Black/Metallic Gold” Nike Air Foamposite Pro and even Patrick Patterson caught our attention with the rubberbands he put on his Nike LeBron 16s. On the custom front, Zaza Pachulia’s Air Jordan XXXII Lows paid homage to Detroit’s “Bad Boys” while Spencer Dinwiddie did the same with Julius Erving on his K8IROS Kronos.

Photos via Getty Images