NBA Kicks of the Night

by January 09, 2019
Tuesday night saw two stars continue their farewell tours and we start in Miami where Dwyane Wade got funky with it, rocking a psychedelic-themed pair of Li-Ning Way of Wade 7s, featuring a blue and pink color story and a hypnotic circle graphic on the forefoot. In what could be his final visit to Toronto, Vince Carter returned to the city where he became a superstar and was greeted with a standing ovation while rocking a white/gold pair of the Nike Shox BB4, a shoe he helped to make popular way back in 2000.

Montrezl Harrell’s sneaker variety is second to none as he brought out pairs from both Fila and And1. Trezz went with the Fila Bubble Zip, an updated version of the Bubbles model that dropped back in 1996 and the And1 Attack “Chinese New Year” edition which was designed with heavy graphic embellishments and dope embroidery on the back heels that highlights the “Year of the Pig.”

You definitely don’t see the aforementioned kicks everyday and to peep those and the rest of Tuesday’s NBA kicks, including Hamidou Diallo’s all-blue Under Armour Curry 1s and Paul George’s sick yellow Nike PG 2.5 PEs, make sure to check out our recap below.

Photos via Getty Images

   
