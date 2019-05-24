Attention, Jordanheads!

We’ve already done Jordan’s Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3. Did you miss out?

That’s all good, because we’re offering you the chance to get them all in one gorgeous 296-page coffee table magazine.

SLAM Presents JORDANS I-XXXIII: The Trilogy combines all the beautiful photography from our previous issues into one, mega-special edition, complete with write-ups on the XXXII and XXXIII to round out the line.

This mag is extremely limited and can be found exclusively onshop.slamonline.com.

Get yours while supplies last.