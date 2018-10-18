Taurean Prince: ‘I May Throw on Some DADAs’ This Season

Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince spent all of last season putting up consistent numbers, proving his game had grown. Yesterday night he led the squad in scoring with 24 points, also grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 6 assists at Madison Square Garden. The 24 year old is now in his third season in Atlanta and he was under contract with adidas for his first two seasons.

“My contract [with adidas] expired this summer, towards the end,” he tells SLAM. “I already got the old school adidas.”

Prince wore multiple Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady adidas silhouettes last season, breaking necks each time. Now as a sneaker free agent, he’s trying to challenge PJ Tucker, the League’s unquestioned Sneaker King.

“I’m gonna definitely bring different flavors from everywhere,” Prince says. “Not only Adidas, Nikes and Jordans but I may throw on some DADAs. Or some Grant Hill FILAs. I’m trying to go crazy. I’m trying to separate myself.”

Prince cracks a smile when mentioning DADA, the cult favorite sneaker brand that had sneakers with spinning rims on it. But he already has a pair in his collection.

“Not mint condition, but they’re good enough to play in,” he says of his DADAs.

“This year’s gonna be crazy,” Prince warns. “We’ll see how the year plays out. We already know how consistent PJ is. I feel like that’s my only competition.”

To demonstrate how serious he is about the feets this year, he purchased a pair of BBB ZO2.19s on the spot, right before his game at MSG tipped off.