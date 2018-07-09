Under Armour Welcomes the Curry 5 to ICON, their Customizable Footwear Platform

July 09, 2018
592

Under Armour has added the Curry 5 to its ICON Footwear Customization Platform. The Curry 5 features a knit upper and a containment design that’s aim is to help Stephen Curry stay on his toes on the floor.

The platform allows athletes to personalize their shoes that results in a one-of-one pair. Under Armour came out with the customization platform last June. The Curry 1 was one one of the first shoes available for personalization.

Scroll down to see colorway options for the Curry 5 and peep this link to grab your pair.

 

       
