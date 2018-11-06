Brett Brown: ‘We Aren’t Happy with the Moment’

But coach Brett Brown and All-Star center Joel Embiid say the opposite. “To be able to reload against one of the big boys in the East, it’s a good compass, a good litmus test to figure out who we are, where we are,” Brown said. “We aren’t happy with the moment. … But it’s as good to give us life as anything.”

Joel Embiid, who’s averaging 28.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, knows the team has to play to its full potential in order to get a road win before hosting the Hornets on Friday.

That coupled with this season’s overall road woes would make getting a much-needed win more enjoyable.

“They are a tough team,” Embiid said of the Pacers. “They are a playoff team. So we got to play better than [in Sunday’s loss].”

Philadelphia faces the Pacers (7-4) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

RELATED

Sixers Coach Brett Brown: ‘We Want to Play in the NBA Finals’