Brett Brown on Nets Matchup: ‘Dangerous. Completely Dangerous’

The No. 3-seed Philadelphia 76ers are heavily favored to defeat the No. 6-seed Brooklyn Nets, but that doesn’t mean coach Brett Brown isn’t concerned.

After the Sixers faced the Nets on March 28, Brown expressed his concern of facing Brooklyn in the playoffs.

“Dangerous. Completely dangerous. They got a bunch of players that can play out of a live ball or a pick-and-roll. And when I assess where are we weak, where do we need the most help, it’s pick-and-roll defense. […] The matchup scares you.”

The #Sixers head coach called a potential matchup against the #Nets “Dangerous. Completely dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/rXyOXLDL4Y — Dave Uram (@MrUram) April 11, 2019

The Nets boast three explosive guards in newly minted All-Star D’Angelo Russell, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Spencer Dinwiddie and the emerging Caris LeVert.

We’ll soon find out if Brown’s concerns are warranted, as the Nets visit the 76ers on Saturday to kick off the Playoffs!

