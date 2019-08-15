DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Possible Knee Injury

DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

A long two years may get slightly longer for DeMarcus Cousins, one of the latest additions to an already formidable Los Angeles Lakers team. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the big man has potentially suffered a knee injury.

Cousins was scrimmaging in Las Vegas on Monday when he was forced to leave the court. He’ll undergo further testing in Los Angeles today to reveal more about the potential setback.

After injuring his Achilles in January of 2018 and eventually rehabilitating with the Golden State Warriors over the course of the 2018-19 season, Cousins suffered a partial quad tear during the 2019 NBA postseason.

Cousins was able to return to action for the Warriors before the end of the playoffs but stood to benefit from a full offseason of rehabilitation and workouts.

Uncertainty about Cousins’ health no doubt contributed to the lack of market awaiting him in free agency this summer. Eventually, Cousins inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal to suit up alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

   
