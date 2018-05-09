Draymond Green: ‘I Got Much Respect For Rondo’ 💯

by May 09, 2018
1,274

Forward Draymond Green and guard Rajon Rondo bumped heads during the Warriors-Pelicans series, which ended Tuesday night with a Golden State 113-104 victory at Oracle.

Afterwards, Green expressed his respect for the veteran Rondo, calling him a “champion” and “one of the masterminds” of the NBA:

I got much respect for Rondo, man. That guy has been great for a lot of years in this League. He’s a champion. I think one of the masterminds of this League…I don’t think there’s very many guys that are super smart in this League, and he’s definitely one of them. 

Green averaged a triple-double in five games against New Orleans (14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10 assists), while the 32-year-old Rondo also put up some impressive numbers (9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 11.4 assists).

