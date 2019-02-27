Dwyane Wade Channeling His ‘Inner Allen Iverson’ With Braids

by February 27, 2019
277

Dwyane Wade is channeling his inner Allen Iverson by rocking braids.

Wade, 37, debuted the cornrows in the Miami Heat’s 124-121 loss Monday night to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

The future Hall of Famer doesn’t know how long the new look will last as he puts the finishing touches on his NBA career.

Per The Sun-Sentinel:

“I’m trying my inner Allen Iverson,” he said after practice Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, in advance of Wednesday night’s visit by the Golden State Warriors.

Having grown out his hair, the 37-year-old icon said he felt the time was right for something different.

“There’s a lot of factors,” he said. “I’ve been growing my hair. I’m growing my hair to do different looks and I decided to do a different look. Once I got it done, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it in a game.’ “

He had thoughts amid previous experiments.

“I’ve gotten my hair braided like three times in practice,” he said, “but I haven’t worn it in a game. But I felt I was game ready, so ‘For the Culture.'”

