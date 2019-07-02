Emmanuel Mudiay Agrees To One-Year Deal With Jazz

by July 02, 2019
504
Emmanuel Mudiay of the New York Knicks

The Utah Jazz have agreed to a one-year deal with Emmanuel Mudiay, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 23-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Knicks.

Mudiay will join a Jazz team that’s fast becoming one of the low-key deepest teams in the Western Conference. Mudiay will serve as a backup to incoming Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr.

The Jazz will add Mudiay fresh off of a career year. Although Mudiay posted 14.8 points per game in 2018-19, the Knicks had little choice but to opt against extending him a qualifying offer given their pursuit of cap space.

He’ll now get a fresh start on a Western Conference squad that could look competitive in the postseason.

    
You Might Also Like
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Nets Agree To One-Year Deal With Wilson Chandler

28 mins ago
156
Jared Dudley of the Brooklyn Nets

Lakers Agree To Deal With Jared Dudley

1 hour ago
200
Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks

Bulls Agree To Two-Year Deal With Luke Kornet

1 hour ago
794
Ryan Arcidiacono of the Chicago Bulls

Bulls Re-Sign Point Guard Ryan Arcidiacono

2 hours ago
86
James Ennis of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers To Re-Sign James Ennis On Two-Year Deal

2 hours ago
176
Glenn Robinson III of the Detroit Pistons

Warriors, Glenn Robinson III Agree To Deal

3 hours ago
1,242

TRENDING


Most Recent
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Nets Agree To One-Year Deal With Wilson Chandler

28 mins ago
156
Emmanuel Mudiay of the New York Knicks

Emmanuel Mudiay Agrees To One-Year Deal With Jazz

42 mins ago
504
rj hampton day in the life

RJ Hampton’s Dream Is To Go To The NBA 🏆 Ep. 2 | SLAM Day in the Life

53 mins ago
17
Jared Dudley of the Brooklyn Nets

Lakers Agree To Deal With Jared Dudley

1 hour ago
200
Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks

Bulls Agree To Two-Year Deal With Luke Kornet

1 hour ago
794