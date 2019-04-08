‘I’ll Be in Therapy’: Dwyane Wade Prepares for Retirement

by April 08, 2019
156

Dwyane Wade will be in therapy once his NBA career ends.

Wade, 37, says he will “need someone to to talk to” about retirement.

The future Hall of Famer adds that his last dance through the League has been nothing short of a dream.

Per ESPN:

“I’ll be in therapy. Seriously,” Wade said. “I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.’

“I was always against someone that don’t know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it’s not this. So it’s going to be different.”

Of late, Wade has been motivated by a retirement tour that has seen him be the toast of the town in Boston and New York.

“It’s been surreal,” Wade said. “It’s like you — you have this vision of, you know, how you want things to go, right, with everything in life. And when something, you know, surpasses that vision, it’s kinda like it’s an out-of-body experience.

“I couldn’t have written this book any better. This is a best-seller. And I couldn’t have written it about my life.”

