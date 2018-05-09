Isaiah Thomas: Brad Stevens Is ‘By Far The Best Coach In The NBA’

by May 09, 2018
676

Eight people received votes for the National Basketball Coaches Association’s COY award, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Brad Stevens was shockingly not one of them.

Isaiah Thomas, who played under Stevens in Boston from 2014-17, came to the defense of his former coach, calling him the best in the business by far.

Stevens led the injury-plagued Celtics to a 55-27 regular season record and the No. 2 seed in the East. Boston currently has a 3-1 series lead over the Sixers, with a chance to advance to the conference Finals on Wednesday night.

