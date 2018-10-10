Report: Jimmy Butler Screamed ‘You Can’t Win Without Me’ at Timberwolves’ Practice 😳

Jimmy Butler returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ practice facility today to put in work with the team, but things quickly got heated, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler reportedly directed sharp comments to coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. At one point, he screamed “You (bleeping) need me. You can’t win without me” to Layden.

The beef with Towns was present on the court, too, per Yahoo Sports.

At one point, Butler found himself guarding Towns in the post and when the big man received the entry pass, Butler yelled, “He can’t do [expletive] against me!” and Towns ended up kicking the ball out, league sources said.

Butler’s game was as strong as his talk, too. He reportedly teamed up with the end of the Timberwolves’ bench and defeated the starts in a scrimmage.

This practice was Butler’s first contact with his teammates since requesting a trade three weeks ago, a request that shocked many of his teammates. There’s been conflict over how to move Butler, with owner Glen Taylor reportedly wanting him moved as quick as possible; however, the front office has remained firm on its asking price.

