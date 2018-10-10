Jimmy Butler sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Wednesday evening after his vocal practice that featured him calling out teammates and team officials. Butler admits he didn’t go about voicing his frustrations the right way. He also says his relationship with the Wolves is “not fixed” but it “could be.”

He’s been involved in trade rumors with the Miami Heat, but nothing has come to fruition yet — possibly his practice outburst will help speed things along.

