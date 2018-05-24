JJ Redick: Jaylen Brown Apologized For Calling Me ’B-tch’ During Game 😂

JJ Redick hopped on the Bill Simmons Podcast and shared an awkward anecdote about an interaction he had with Jaylen Brown on January 11 in London (starting at 33:50):

“When we played in London, Jaylen [Brown] was guarding me that game and at one point in the second half he … called me ‘bitch’ and I looked at him and was like, I don’t play that. And he was like, ‘Oh, oh, OK, I’m sorry.'” […] “We played them like 11 times this year and that was my only like negative interaction with anyone on their team.”

Considering what was at stake between the two squads this year — they jostled for an Atlantic Division title and met during the Eastern Conference Semifinals — it’s safe to say it’s a pretty friendly rivalry if that was the only negative experience Redick experienced during 11 meetings this season.

