Last Two Minute Report: LeBron’s Block On Oladipo Was A Goaltend

by April 26, 2018
284

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released on Thursday states that LeBron James‘ big block on Victor Oladipo in the final seconds of Game 5 should have been called goaltending.

The officials did not see that the ball hit the backboard before James made contact with it, which is an automatic goaltend.

As ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols points out, the report also notes other significant mistakes in crunch time:

Cleveland went on to win the game on LeBron’s miraculous buzzer-beater three, taking a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 is Friday night at 8pm ET in Indiana.

RELATED
Victor Oladipo: LeBron James’ Clutch Block a Goaltend

   
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night 🔥

9 hours ago
914
NBA

Victor Oladipo: LeBron James’ Clutch Block a Goaltend

12 hours ago
1,951
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Just Give Me the Ball’

12 hours ago
1,713
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Beat The Pacers At The Buzzer And Russ Led A Huge Comeback

19 hours ago
1,353
NBA

LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beater As Cavs Beat Pacers

21 hours ago
1,347
NBA

On The Rise: Larry Nance Jr. Is Making His Own Mark

1 day ago
1,363

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nike, WNBA Unveil New Uniforms for 2018 Season

1 hour ago
401

Last Two Minute Report: LeBron’s Block On Oladipo Was A Goaltend

1 hour ago
284
2k league promo

NBA 2K League Releases ‘It’s Our Time’ Promo 🎮

2 hours ago
311

Report: Nikola Mirotic Signing Endorsement Deal With Gillette

3 hours ago
612

Donovan Mitchell To Thunder Fan After Game 5: ‘We’ll See Y’all Next Year’

5 hours ago
1,336