Markelle Fultz Already In Orlando Working Out

by June 17, 2019
318
Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic haven’t yet seen Markelle Fultz in action during the regular season but are pleased with what they’ve seen out of the 21-year-old so far this offseason as he recovers from a neck and shoulder injury that cost him much of the 2018-19 campaign.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman recently told the media that Fultz is already in Orlando working out with team staff.

He’s committed, he’s two feet in,” Weltman said. “I won’t drill down on details but he continues to make progress and he’s here with our coaches. We’re very excited about where he is right now.”

Fultz has played just 35 games over the course of his two years in the league and hasn’t dressed since the Sixers team that drafted him first overall in 2017 shipped him to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons and a pair of picks.

While there’s no consensus over how much of Fultz’s struggles can be contributed to the thoracic outlet syndrome that he was diagnosed with last December, he began to show an improved range of motion over the course of the first few months of his rehab.

Fultz will have an excellent opportunity to recover out of the spotlight that shone so brightly on him during his stay with the Sixers. We wrote last month about Fultz’s optimism playing in Orlando’s system when finally healthy.

   
You Might Also Like
Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jazz ‘Frontrunners’ To Land Mike Conley In Potential Grizz Trade

12 mins ago
173

Bronny James FIRST-EVER AAU DUNK!! Strive For Greatness Wins Ballin’ on the Beach TITLE 🏆

2 hours ago
51

Melo Watches Bronny James Catch First Poster Dunk?!? 🤯

2 hours ago
72

Steve Kerr: Golden State Warriors’ Dynasty Not Over

14 hours ago
6,859

Fred VanVleet: ‘Nothing More That We Can Do’ to Recruit Kawhi Leonard

14 hours ago
3,810

Mychal Thompson: ‘Klay Will Be Back’

14 hours ago
6,741

TRENDING


Most Recent
Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jazz ‘Frontrunners’ To Land Mike Conley In Potential Grizz Trade

12 mins ago
173
Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz Already In Orlando Working Out

47 mins ago
318

OUT THA MUD: DJ Jeffries Is Putting On For His City

2 hours ago
259

Bronny James FIRST-EVER AAU DUNK!! Strive For Greatness Wins Ballin’ on the Beach TITLE 🏆

2 hours ago
51

Melo Watches Bronny James Catch First Poster Dunk?!? 🤯

2 hours ago
72