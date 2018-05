After being swept yet again by the Cavs, Raptors President Masai Uriji vowed that the franchise will not tank.

During his season-ending media session, Uriji told reporters the Raptors will focus on developing players internally.

Masai: "Tanking? We're not doing that here." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 9, 2018

Ujiri on blowing it up/tanking: "We're not doing that here. We're finding young players. We're going to grow. We're going to win." — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) May 9, 2018

